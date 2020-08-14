5 maneras de crear un outfit con blazers para este verano
¿Quién dijo que sólo eran para reuniones de negocios?
Solemos asociar los blazers con reuniones de trabajo y eventos importantes, pero las tendencias han cambiado y ahora es una pieza que se amolda para crear un outfit que puede ir desde lo casual hasta lo elegante, incluso algo fresco para este verano.
Desde un par de leggings hasta pantalones cortos son algunas de las prendas que puedes combinar este verano con un viejo blazer que tengas en tu armario.
Sí bien las posibilidad son muy amplias, te traemos cinco alternativas para crear un outfit con blazers para esta temporada, luciendo fresca y a la moda.
Jeans y camisetas
View this post on Instagram
Someone’s twisted my Buddha and my Feng Shui is all out. It throws me. But you can’t see that my eyes are almost certainly shut and the main thing is it’s another outfit documented instead of my usual joggers. Proof right there. Over and out. * Sunglasses @victoriabeckham Blazer @zara Top @zara Belt @jcrewuk Jeans @ukgap Bag @balenciaga Shoes @gucci . . . #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfitpost #outfitinspo #mystyle #style #personalstyle #personalstylist #stylist #wiw #whatiwore #lotd #lookoftheday #sotd #styleoftheday #everydaystyle #mylook #comfycasual #blazerstyle #fashionstyle #myhome #mygarden #balenciaga #gucci #buddha #instalife #outfits #outfitinspo #stylediaries #reallife #nofilter
Uno de los mejores trucos del blazer es usarlo para amplificar cualquier atuendo, incluso los jeans y las camisetas de todos los días. Prueba una opción pastel, que será más llamativo e inesperado que los colores neutros.
Shorts
View this post on Instagram
Blazer fans, yes or no?🤔 they have kind of grown on me and I am loving this white one for summer ✨ it’s only $40 + I am wearing it with a whits bodysuit and denim shorts❤️ I have size xs for reference. Hope y’all have the best Sat night☺️ <<𝕆𝕌𝕋𝔽𝕀𝕋 𝕃𝕀ℕ𝕂𝕊>>: 𝕔𝕝𝕚𝕔𝕜 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕜 𝕚𝕟 𝕞𝕪 𝕀𝔾 𝕡𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕚𝕝𝕖 > 𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕡 𝕞𝕪 𝕠𝕦𝕥𝕗𝕚𝕥𝕤 𝕆ℝ 𝕗𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨 𝕞𝕖 𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕀𝕂𝔼𝕥𝕠𝕂ℕ𝕆𝕎.𝕚𝕥 𝕒𝕡𝕡 (@alexis.belbel) http://liketk.it/2Typr #whiteblazer#blazerstyle#walmartfashion#affordablefashion#petitefashion#petitestyle#agoldeshorts
Es verano así que los shorts son una pieza obligatoria. Los blazers funcionan como una chaqueta ligera perfecta para eventos nocturnos, cuando el frío se hace más evidente.
Mini vestido
View this post on Instagram
Plus Size Korean Autumn Casual Women Blazer MI01 https://nowaday.shop/plus-size-korean-autumn-casual-women-blazer-coat-jacket-office-suits-ladies-bleiser-femenino-summer-blazers-casaco-tops-kc6c252/ #blazer #blazers #blazerdress #blazerwomen #blazerwoman #blazerword #blazerwool#blazerelegan #blazercute #blazerbeauty #blazercoat #blazerwork #blazerclothing #fashionblazer #fashion #womensfashion #blazertop #womenblazers #clothes #blazergoodquality US $61.96
Si tu atuendo se siente incompleto usando solo un vestido corto, un blazer puede proporcionarte ese toque extra que buscabas.
Leggings
View this post on Instagram
Simple Wool Long Coat Female Outerwear Manteau TG01 https://omniacloth.com/2018-women-autumn-winter-simple-wool-long-coat-female-outerwear-manteau-femme-korea-army-green-black-khaki-solid-casaco-feminino/ #blazer #blazers #blazerdress #blazerwomen #blazerwoman #blazerword #blazerwool#blazerelegan #blazercute #blazerbeauty #blazercoat #blazerwork #blazerclothing #fashionblazer #fashion #womensfashion #blazertop #womenblazers #clothes #blazergoodquality #longblazer US $36.89
Este outfit es el punto medio entre lo cómodo y lo elegante. Los blazers tienen la capacidad de transformar verdaderamente las piezas casuales.
Como un vestido
View this post on Instagram
Blazer dress x @prettylittlething 🤍 la team blazer, montrez vous en commentaire ahah 😍 D’ailleurs j’ai un énorme bon plan pour vous girls, -45% sur le site avec mon code REYBANAH45 !!!! Ce code est valable une semaine sur toute la nouvelle collection, hors onglet beauté ✨ good night #ootd#outfit#outfitoftheday#ootdfashion#fashionstyle#lookoftheday#getintothisstyle#fashion#fashioninspiration#fashionaddict#fashionative#luxegal#fblogger#fashionblogger#influencer#outfitdripz#partenariat#lyon#classylook#prettylittlething#blazer#blazerstyle#blazerdress#whitedress#egoshoes#egoofficial
Si tiene un blazer de gran tamaño no es mala idea llevarlo como un mini vestido. Puede agregar un cinturón para definir tu cintura, o usar un par de pantalones cortos debajo para proporcionar más cobertura.