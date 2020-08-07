5 outfits con pantalón rosa para enamorar en verano
Aprovecha el último mes del verano con estos outfits súper femeninos y chic.
Nada es más chic y femenino que el color rosa. Por tradición siempre ha sido un tono que demuestra dulzura y amor pero también mucho estilo, y este verano no será la excepción pues estos cinco outfits con pantalón rosa te harán ser el centro de atención.
Outfits con pantalón rosa para enamorar en verano
Retro elegante
La moda retro está regresando otra vez y en este caso no es la excepción. Puedes combinar un pantalón rosa de corte alto con una linda blusa blanca ceñida y unos lindos tacones blancos, muy al estilo de los años 50. Muy apropiado para este verano
Fresco veraniego
Ideal para una caminata en el parque, un lindo suéter de manga larga puede ser el complemento ideal para tu pantalón rosa, junto a unas lindas sandalias. Súper fresca.
Reunión de negocios (virtual)
Aún en cuarentena, tu outfit en las reuniones debe imponer mucho por lo que combinar un pantalón rosa con un elegante blazer que haga juego te hará lucir súper chic.
Deportiva
Este estilo no debe quedar por fuera. Un lindo crop top con unas zapatillas deportivas son los complementos que necesita tu pantalón rosa para crear un outfit deportivo.
Simplemente chic
Porque menos es más. Combina tu pantalón rosa con un top del mismo color para crear un estilo simple y fresco para enamorar este verano.