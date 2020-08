Te enseñamos los mejores outfits con sombreros mujeres en verano

View this post on Instagram

Today we finally left our flat, got in the car and travelled a bit further. We popped into Cotswolds and omg!… it was so worth it. See a bit more in my stories 🥰⁣ ⁣ On another note this photo was taken just around the corner with this attention grabbing, cute dress from @zara . I know, I know, it's quite bad to show you something that isn't available any more, but let's be real…@zara has always something amazing you can find for yourslef. ⁣ ⁣ Pop in on to my blog where you can read about it and find links to all available dress 🤭⁣ You never know, you might find something you like 🙊 ⁣