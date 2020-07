4 diseños increíbles para lucir en uñas cortas

View this post on Instagram

Have you ever gotten your nails done, and was offered a “Hard Gel Top-Coat?” 🙋🏼‍♀️ A lot of people ask me why, or if they need it 🤔 “Hard Gel” is a non-soak-off gel, which is rigid, but slightly flexible. It can be used for overlays to add strength, or extensions to add length where you need it! 📈 It can also be added at the end of a gel service, before regular gel top coat! 👍 What are some types of clients that really need Hard Gel? 🤷🏼‍♀️ 👍Trying to grow your natural nails out 👍Nails already have damage/weakness 👍Nails break easily 👍3D elements on nails like crystals/studs 👍Going on vacation/beach (!!!!!!!!!) 👍Like to go 2 ++++ weeks between appointments • Who can skip Hard Gel: 😌Gets solid colors, and religiously gets gel service every 2 weeks 😌Acrylic, Gel, hard gel enhancements 😌Prefers to keep nails extremely short @ibdbeauty hard gel is my favorite btw ❤️