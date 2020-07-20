Los trucos que debes seguir para llevar sombras de ojos neón en pieles morenas

View this post on Instagram

🚨Please read🚨 A week or so ago, I put a poll on my story asking how many of you knew it was Disability Pride month. 81% said no, they didn't know. We are 3 weeks into July, Disability Pride month, and I genuinely can understand why people don't know it exists; I haven't seen a single brand post it. No collaborations with a wheelchair symbol slapped on it. I haven't seen a single big influencer that isn't disabled or directly related to somebody with a disability post about Disability Pride. Apparently disabled folk don't need representation 🤷🏻‍♀️ Granted, I don't follow every single page or platform in the world, but I haven't seen a single large media outlet speak about Disability Pride. No energy for the 10% of the entire planet that has a disability (according to WHO). I see cis heterosexual people posting about LGBTQ pride, I see white people posting about BLM (and rightly so – do NOT get that twisted!) but I haven't seen a single person post about Disability Pride Month OTHER than my disabled peers. I really don't wanna come across as whiny or bitter, but this is the reality for a lot of disabled people. We are invisible, not important. What I have said is not to diminish the significance of the previously mentioned movements, more to highlight the fact the Disability related issues are all too often overlooked. If you want to find out more about it, please check out #disabilitypride as there is tonnes of information you can read ❤️