Los trucos que debes seguir para llevar sombras de ojos neón en pieles morenas
Lucirás un maquillaje auténtico.
El maquillaje puede ser tan diverso como la cantidad de personas en el mundo, por eso existen estilos que pueden adaptarse cada personalidad. Aquí te presentamos algunas opciones ideales de sombras para ojos en pieles morenas.
En el mercado existen paletas con diversos tonos que se adaptan a los distintos tonos de piel y los colores neón se han vuelto muy populares en los últimos años, especialmente por lo bien que lucen en todos los tipos de pieles.
3 tendencias de maquillaje que debes llevar antes que se acabe el 2020
Transcurrida más de la mitad de este año, sabemos muy bien cuales son los rotundos éxitos del 2020.
Una de las grandes ventajas de las morenas es que suele ser un excelente lienzo para este tipo de colores que suelen ser muy brillantes y se convierten en el centro de atención del “make up” que te realices.
Si bien pueden aplicarse en cualquier parte de tu maquilla, los ojos tienen especial atractivo cuando son adornados con un tono neón.
Estos son los tips que debes seguir al aplicar sobras de ojo neón en pieles morenas
View this post on Instagram
🚨Please read🚨 A week or so ago, I put a poll on my story asking how many of you knew it was Disability Pride month. 81% said no, they didn’t know. We are 3 weeks into July, Disability Pride month, and I genuinely can understand why people don’t know it exists; I haven’t seen a single brand post it. No collaborations with a wheelchair symbol slapped on it. I haven’t seen a single big influencer that isn’t disabled or directly related to somebody with a disability post about Disability Pride. Apparently disabled folk don’t need representation 🤷🏻♀️ Granted, I don’t follow every single page or platform in the world, but I haven’t seen a single large media outlet speak about Disability Pride. No energy for the 10% of the entire planet that has a disability (according to WHO). I see cis heterosexual people posting about LGBTQ pride, I see white people posting about BLM (and rightly so – do NOT get that twisted!) but I haven’t seen a single person post about Disability Pride Month OTHER than my disabled peers. I really don’t wanna come across as whiny or bitter, but this is the reality for a lot of disabled people. We are invisible, not important. What I have said is not to diminish the significance of the previously mentioned movements, more to highlight the fact the Disability related issues are all too often overlooked. If you want to find out more about it, please check out #disabilitypride as there is tonnes of information you can read ❤️ . . . . #disabledinfluencer #disabledmodel #neonpigments #dollbeauty #muaxdiscover #morphebrushes #makeupideas #neoneyeshadow #v93oo #makeupjunkie #myartistcommunity #modelmalay #theartistedit #makeuplover #makeupmafia #morphebabe #neonmakeup #makeupisart #norvinanavy #fentybeauty #narsissist #nyxcosmetics_uk #pixibeauty
Que tus ojos sean los protagonistas
Evita saturar el maquillaje. Si usas tonos neutros en tus labios, mejillas e, incluso, en tu atuendo, sin duda las sombras neón llamarán la atención de forma auténtica.
Juega con los colores
Aunque puedes usar un solo tono, cuando se trata de estos brillantes colores, el cielo es el límite. Arriésgate a combinar colores de sombras.
View this post on Instagram
🌈Let’s start off the week with some Color🌈 – – Product Details – 🌈Skin: @zikelcosmetics tan foundation 🌈Concealer: @juviasplace 16 🌈Neon: @talkglam 🌈Brows: @yangabeauty & @blotbeautycosmetics brow gel 🌈Highlighter: @toofaced fancy Pink diamond 🌈Lashes: @glamgirlbeautybrand lashes – – – Inspo: @nahh.dee – – – – #rainbowmakeup #editorialmakeup #foxeyes #tiktokmakeup #eyeslipface #supergoop #euphoriamakeup #graphicliner #highfashionmakeup #avantgrandmakeup #cutcrease #makeupforwomenofcolour #brownmelaninmakeup #pastelmakeup #neonmakeup #juviasplace #plouisebase #hypenaughtymakeup #beautybloggers #motd #makeupartist
Detalles neón
Es válido que solo selecciones una pequeña zona para aplicar el tono neón, como la punta del lagrimal. Sin embargo, recuerda que debes darle intensidad para que destaque en medio de la sencillez.
Un delineado puede dar el toque especial
El delineado puede cambiar por completo el look, por eso es necesario que selecciones el correcto. Si usas un color negro, probablemente tu maquillaje será muy llamativo, pero apuntará a lo clásico.
Sin embargo, si eliges un delineado neón, el look será mucho más arriesgado.
Un maquillaje sin delineado también es válido
Puedes dejar que la sombra sea el verdadero protagonista y no delinear el ojo. Esto permitirá que el color luzca en la textura del párpado.
View this post on Instagram
Repost from @sbp_hmua “When I wear a silk scarf I never feel so definitely like a woman, a beautiful woman” -Audrey Hepburn Hair & makeup: @sbp_hmua Model: @lunamata_official Skin Prep @mariobadescu rose water facial spray @kiehls ultra facial moisturizer —————————————— Face and Chest @beccacosmetics Glow silk highlighter drops @danessamyricks Vision cream cover in N01, N03, N06 for foundation, highlight and contour @coverfx Custom Enhancer drops in “Candelight” @kvdveganbeauty Shade & Light contour palette to set contour @lauramercier translucent setting powder @inglot_cosmetics Sparkling Dust 02, 03 —————————————— Eyes @Anastasiabeverlyhills tinted brow gel in Brunette. Brow Wiz pencil in Taupe and Dark Brown. @danessamyricks Colorfix in Freedom. Waterproof Cushion Color in Totally Tangerine and Electric Sun. On lashes too. @staceymariemua carnival palette in Funki, Lit and Mooney —————————————— Lips @maccosmetics pro lo wear lip pencil in Nice n spicy. @anastasiabeverlyhills lip palette Vol I #11 —————————————— Brushes @bdelliumtools splatter brush 110 @sigmabeauty Flat Kabuki F80 for foundation F03 for blush F37 for powder contour and shimmer highlights @itcosmetics angled flat Kabuki 131 for cream contour @elfcosmetics Powder Blurring Brush for setting @bhcosmetics and @morphebrushes for eyes and lips —————————————- ***🎨Blush was my own mix of @danessamyricks cushion color in Totally tangerine, @kiehls moisturizer and @anastasiabeverlyhills lip palette #7.🎨 #sbp#nycmua#editorialmakeup#danessamyricksangels#danessamyricks#Colorfix#cushioncolor#visioncream#neonmakeup#nycmodel#abh#staceymariemua#funmakeup#realskin#dewy#glowyskin#maquillajeedirorial #nycmakeupartist #dualipa