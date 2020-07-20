Estilos de cabello corto ideales si tienes la frente ancha
Los cortes de cabello corto son muy favorecedores para las mujeres de todo tipo de rostro. Ya sea redondo, ovalado, cuadrado o con frente ancha, este tipo de estilo afina el rostro, resalta tus mejores atributos y te da mayor frescura.
Los flecos o flequillos son especialmente beneficiosos si quieres disimular tu frente ancha, por lo que te mostrados estos cortes diversos que se pueden ajustar a tu personalidad.
Cortes cabello corto para mujeres con frente ancha
Bob clásico con flequillo recto: es el estilo de cabello corto más clásico que encontrarás, un estilo básico con fleco recto que ayuda a atenuar la frente ancha que quieres disimular.
Issa vibe✨ . Three things we did that took her from a normal hair bob style to a trend . 1. We glossed. Why? To enhance her colour with a slight tonal shift for a more appealing colour and added shine . 2. We took off about 2" and did it bluntly. This created a shape. Her hair was sitting a little too long on her shoulders which dragged down the style creating the thought of not knowing if it's a bob or a lob 🤷🏼♀️ . 3. She got banged 😉 By adding in some modern wispy bangs this gave her movement + shape to compliment the overall result AND her beautiful face .
Pixie con fleco lateral: es uno de los cortes de cabello más cortos que ouedes adoptar y debes estar muy segura de este paso que vas a dar. Es un estilo muy fresco para el verano y coqueto con el fleco lateral.
MAYO 💙 Me costaba un poco peinarme, pero le voy cogiendo el truco y me encanta 😝
Fleco largo: los flecos largos son muy elegantes y estilizan mucho el rostro con frente ancha. Es muy fácil de peinar y de mantener, por lo que no tienes que ir a cada rato a la peluquería a que lo corten.
Corte estilo Shaggy: se trata de un corte de cabello mediano compuesto por muchas capas que dan volumen a tu melena, y un fleco estilo cortina que se divide en dos y uniéndose a las capas más cortas del cabello, formando parte de un todo.
We are LIVING FOR THIS CUT 👏🙌 Hair by @thatbalayagebabe using all @aghair products for styling 👇 Spray Body, Rosehip Balm, and Cloud, then finished with Molding Cream on midshaft and ends – Tousled Texture and Ultradynamics