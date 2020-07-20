Estilos de cabello corto ideales si tienes la frente ancha

View this post on Instagram

Issa vibe✨ . Three things we did that took her from a normal hair bob style to a trend . 1. We glossed. Why? To enhance her colour with a slight tonal shift for a more appealing colour and added shine . 2. We took off about 2" and did it bluntly. This created a shape. Her hair was sitting a little too long on her shoulders which dragged down the style creating the thought of not knowing if it's a bob or a lob 🤷🏼‍♀️ . 3. She got banged 😉 By adding in some modern wispy bangs this gave her movement + shape to compliment the overall result AND her beautiful face . (Dusts hands off) and my job is done💃🏼