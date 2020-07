Estos son los cortes de cabello para mujeres con rizos que marcan tendencia en este 2020

View this post on Instagram

“If you haven’t noticed by now 2020 was designed for you to get back in touch with your soul & raise your consciousness so you can elevate your life” – My boss sent me this quote the other day and it honestly describes the last 6 months perfectly, I just had to share. Does anyone feel like these last 6 months sucked the life out of you, yet made you stronger? I promise you’re not alone. The mind is so powerful yet fragile. Only you can control how you choose to move forward with your life despite difficult times. Can’t stress enough how crucial it is to nurture your mind and never give up. How are you choosing to elevate even further? Believe in yourself, be aware and be present in everything you do. Okayyyy rant done…sending positive bubbles to y’all 💕 let’s kick these next 6 months in the ass 👏🏽👏🏽 – #photography #portraitphotography #curlspoppin #curlswithlove #naturalhair #curls #curlyhair #naturalcurls #loveyourcurls #Igcurls #rizos #latinacurls #curlynatural #curlyheads #curlygirlmethod #curlyvideos #healthyhair #curlycommunity #getitcurly #explore #explorepage #floridaliving #mentalhealth #selflove