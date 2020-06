Tres cortes veraniegos para chicas con mucho cabello

View this post on Instagram

GORGGG🤟🏽🤟🏽 #HAMILTONHAIR #repost @jurneebell ・・・ New hair who dis? Teamwork makes the dream work! Shout out to my girl @nikkinelms for giving me the chop last week. My love @marciahamilton for laying it to the Gods last night and @makeupvincent for this beat. Let’s gooooooo!!!