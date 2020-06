Colores de uñas para morenas en verano, te encantarán estos diseños

View this post on Instagram

Summer nails are in season! Break out the brights. These nails were done with Akzentz Luxio “Dazzle”, “Shock”, “Shock”, “Volt”, and “Fanfare”. Get these colors and lots more at THENAILHUB.COM. Click the pic for links!☝️ . 💅 @svetlana_stanovaya . #thenailhub #luxio #gelpolish #gelnails #summernails #gelmanicure #manicure #manipedi #naildesign #nailart #nailsalon #nailtech #naillife