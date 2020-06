El corte de cabello infalible si tu pelo es fino y estás deseosa de más volumen

View this post on Instagram

••CHOCOLATE HONEY•• – – Darkened her base and painted thin panels on both sides of her part. Glossed with 9NB and a dash of 9GI with clear. Chopped off a couple inches and added lots of soft texture to give her hair movement. Loving this fresh look on her! @behindthechair_com @oneshothairawards @marybehindthechair #btconeshot2020_boblob #btconeshot2020_overallhaircut