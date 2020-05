La historia de la moda muestra por qué no vestiremos leggings para siempre

View this post on Instagram

75 years ago today Europe was freed from the jackboot of Nazism. Whilst the men were on the battlefield, women serving in the forces, in professions and at home wore red lipstick to remind themselves that they were still ladies despite the hardships and also as an act of defiance – Adolf Hitler famously hated red lipstick! Women were told 'Beauty is your duty' in posters, magazines and on the radio. Crimson lips became a symbol of resilient femininity in the face of danger. Today we can't celebrate or commemorate the incredible bravery and fortitude of our veterans as we would like due to Covid19 so why not wear a bright red lipstick as a morale boost and a tribute.. Off to apply a lovely shade of red by @guerlain Rouge G – No.21 Gala #VE75 #VEday #warisover #WWII #remembrance #sacrifice #resilience #femininity #redlipstick #guerlain #moraleboost #servicewomen #womenatwar #beautyisyourduty #commemoration #beauty #ironfistinavelvetglove #girlpower #victoryred #makeup #maquillage #selfesteem #victory #covid19 #historyofmakeup #lockdown #VictoryinEurope #veterans #vforvictory #crimsonlips