Los bolsos grandes regresan esta temporada y así lograrás un look perfecto
Para la primavera y verano luce tu maxibolso predilecto.
Una de las tendencias que regresa con fuerza para la primavera y el verano es utilizar bolsos grandes como complemento para tus atuendos.
A pesar que no son necesariamente los más prácticos, sí que son útiles para que nunca olvides nada y siempre luzcas perfecta.
Bolsos para un look ideal
Una manera de llevarlos es combinar los tonos con tu ropa para crear un total look que sea armonioso. De igual manera, sí tienen textura, similar a los Chanel, le dará mayor elegancia.
También es válido hacer destacar al bolso llevando vestidos, blusas y pantalones en tonos neutros y que tu cartera, como el buen accesorio que es, sea el que destaque.
Ten presente que todo lo que tenga que ver con amarillo, verde, naranja, rojo y fucsia es un 'must' esta temporada.
Sus espaciosos diseños te sacarán de un apuro llevando todas las cosas que necesites sin perder el estilo, además de ser multifuncionales.
Una idea para lucir más irreverente es combinar texturas, formas y estampados, para destacar y acaparar las miradas.
Recuerda que siempre debes tener en tu armario opciones clásicas, en sus tonos y piel de fabricación, que puedan servirte para el día a día.
Algo así como el little black dress pero en versión bolso XL.
Puedes escoger el bolso que desees de todos los tipos que existen. Ya sea tote, flap, frame o crossbody, te recomendamos aquellos de asas largas para mayor comodidad.
Un bolso tipo sobre puede resultar ideal para eventos nocturnos, un bandolero de cuero es una gran opción para salidas casuales y los bolsos tipo doctor son los preferidos para ir a la oficina.
Asimismo recuerda que ya no debes combinar tus zapatos, bolsos y cinturón del mismo color porque esto quedó en el pasado. Ahora la tendencia es unir distintos colores para crear la armonía perfecta.
