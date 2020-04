Las uñas color pastel marcan la tendencia en la primavera

View this post on Instagram

{Gifted} Here in California we are under ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions. It is the best thing we can do right now during this world wide pandemic but, it can get a bit boring, overwhelming, scary and frustrating. So, let’s share our nail art creations, nail swatches or anything else that brings us happiness during these unusual times. How about we imagine a walk on the beach 🌊🌴under clear blue skies ☀️ with this color from @duricosmetics Spring Retro Wave collection 2020. This is Speck-Tacularly Me the second speckled polish of the collection. It is a baby blue with blue specks. It’s a lovely color. #notd #duricosmetics #durinailpolish #duriretrowave #durispeck-tacukarlyme #durinails #durispringcollection #lightbluenails #specklednails #springnailcolors #nailspiration #veganbeautyproducts #vegannailpolish #vegannails #crueltyfreebeauty #crueltyfreenailpolish #sevenfreenailpolish #uñasazul #esmalteduri #uñasprimavera