Cómo cortar el flequillo en casa sin dejar de lucir guapa

View this post on Instagram

Press Play 🎥 ✂ Before Calling me Crazy, I been cutting my own side bangs since forever ago. I love how they come out just by doing what I am showing here , so I thought I should share with you guys. 😉 ❕ If you have curly hair like myself cut them alittle lower than the actual desire length because keep in mind the hair will shrink. ♦Eyes: @motivescosmeticsElement Color Box ( use referral code Kamilabravo for 💸 Off ) ♦Lashes: @shophudabeauty in Style Marilyn. I find this style to be the perfect lashes for when you want something simple on the eyes but you want your lashes to be poppin ! 😉 ♦Skin: Born This Way foundation from @toofaced (Light Beige) Age Rewind Concealer by @maybelline ( Light/Pale shade) ♦Set with @lauramercier Translucent Powder & Mineralize skin finish by mac. ♦Hoola Bronzer by @benefitcosmetics ♦Highlight Grace by @gerardcosmetics ✨ ♦ Lips : Serenity by @gerardcosmetics 💄 #kamilabravo #bangsturoial