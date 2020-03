La media cola es el peinado de la temporada y te enseñamos cómo llevarlo

View this post on Instagram

Insanely beautiful Chanel 2020-2021 AW beauty at the ready to wear show on March 3: @luciapicaofficial describes the look as “a very heightened freshness with a ‘70s twist. it’s about girls outdoors having blushed cheeks, glow in the skin. I added a touch of glamour by putting gloss on the lips.” The Baume Essentiel high on cheekbones and on eyelids is the key item. The lip colour is Rouge Coco Gloss in Aphrodite. #chanelmakeup #chanelfallwinter