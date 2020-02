Colores de mechas para morenas que podrás llevar en primavera

View this post on Instagram

❓Foilayage, Babylights, Balayage❓or All❓🌴Came in with Green Hair & came out with Beachy Blonde🌴 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 . . . •Prepped with @joico #DefyDamage •Lightener: #Joico 20 vol Blonde Life •Joico color eraser after taking @framar Foils out •Glazed with @wellaeducation 9/60 10/ 9/0 with pastel and post treatment off root except around the Hairline to break the base •Finished off with @designmehair Gloss Me & Hold Me Light hairspray! . . . #btconeshot2020_balayage #thebtcteam #behindthechair @thebtcteam @behindthechair_com @marybehindthechair @haleygable @kevin.givens @oneshothairawards