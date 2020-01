¿Es realmente sostenible la moda sostenible? 5 innovadores lo muestran

View this post on Instagram

Is there anyone who still believes leggings should only be worn when working out? Hey! don't be outdated! More than a simple trend, "athleisure" reflects a change in lifestyle, the true beauty of it is that it’s both practical and completely fashionable! Hoba Textilehas some insight to share~ Please contact us directly for more details. -Lifestyle X Hobatex- "Athleisure" Series -New 2019 Spring collection #hobatex #hobatextile #fabric #fabrics #fabricsupplier #textile#textiles #textilesupplier #taiwanfabric #taiwantextile #sportingfabric#sportswearfabric #outdoorwear #sports #activewear #lifestylewear#sportinggoods #performancefabric #wovenfabrics #functional#golfwear #outerwear #snowwear #sustainablefabrics #recycledfashion#recyclefabric #polyester #wickingfabric #checkeredfabric#PERFORMANCEDAYS