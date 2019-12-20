Este es el balayage para morenas que estará de moda en 2020

View this post on Instagram

Let me talk a little about transformations, and especially transformation pictures. They are so fun, don’t get me wrong. But just a friendly reminder…..just because there is a huge difference between the two pictures doesn’t *always* mean the hair in the first picture was a total disaster. . I think a lot of times we don’t give the first stylist enough credit. For example, you hear stylists (including me) saying all the time how dream/goal hair likely takes sessions, right? We aren’t making it up! If you come into us with dark hair wanting to be significantly brighter, trust me, it will likely take more than one session!! . So, if you went to someone and they didn’t get you bright enough after one session….and then you come to me (or anyone else) and we are able to brighten you more….that doesn’t *always* mean we did a better job than the first stylist. It means that she got stuck with session one, and we got the glory of session 2 results. . Here’s another example….you know when you see someone’s hair in a before pic, and it looks frazzled and brassy or super yellow?! That doesn’t necessarily mean the hair was bad! Sometimes (a lot of times) it just means that they haven’t been in anyone’s chair in 2+ months, their gloss has faded out, and they just took their ‘day 6 hair’ out of a ponytail. So of course after a good wash, gloss, trim and style ya girl is gonna be lookin like Beyoncé in the after picture compared to the before! . Now don’t get me wrong….that’s not always the case. Sometimes there is definitely actual corrective work that needs to be done. Over-blonding, chunky stripes, hot spots, incorrect toning formulas and a whole gambit of other problems are definitely a real thing. I’ve seen some things…..😬 ….But even then, before you slam the first stylist, it’s important to remember that we all started somewhere and learn from our mistakes. Do you remember YOUR first balayage?! I remember mine 😬 😅 . My point is….before pictures don’t always tell the whole story. So remember to give the first stylist the props he or she deserves, and let’s continue to build each other up 🙌🏻