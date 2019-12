Cortes de pelo prácticos y cómodos para peinarte rápidamente y que llevarás en 2020

View this post on Instagram

How is it 10 days from Christmas already??! This year has flown by! We’ve been looking to create intention (like every other year… ✋🏼 who else can relate?? It’s so easy to lose sight of what’s most important!) and today our family discussion lead to this quote as we discussed non-physical gifts: "This Christmas, mend a quarrel. Seek out a forgotten friend. Dismiss suspicion and replace it with trust. Write a letter. Give a soft answer. Encourage youth. Manifest your loyalty in word and deed. Keep a promise. Forgo a grudge. Forgive an enemy. Apologize. Try to understand. Examine your demands on others. Think first of someone else. Be kind. Be gentle. Laugh a little more. Express your gratitude. Welcome a stranger. Gladden the heart of a child. Take pleasure in the beauty and wonder of the earth. Speak your love and then speak it again. "Christmas is a celebration, and there is no celebration that compares with the realization of its true meaning — with the sudden stirring of the heart that has extended itself unselfishly in the things that matter most." – Howard W. Hunter, "The Gifts of Christmas" What a beautiful way for our families to see more love and care like we often times feel this season 🎄. What are you doing this year to make the season more meaningful? 💕