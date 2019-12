Diseños delicados para decorar tus uñas en Navidad y Año Nuevo

View this post on Instagram

Love these simple but festive nails❤️✨❤️ still a few appointments left before the holidays to get your nails done 💁🏻‍♀️ Call us📞 • • ☃️THE BEAUTY LOUNGE☃️ • • ☎️705-424-3778☎️ #frenchnails #festivenails #christmasnails #nailsonpoint💅 #nailswag #lovemynails #holidaynails #angus #angusnails #angusspa #booknow