El corte Long midi reemplazará las cabelleras largas en el 2020
El long midi tiene una medida por debajo de los hombros, pero no llega al pecho. Te aseguramos que te verás genial.
Si tu cabello pide a gritos un cambio de look, pero aún no estás clara en el cambio que quieres hacer, es importante que verifiques lo que estará de moda en los cortes de cabello para el próximo año.
Queremos ayudarte en este proceso de investigación y descubrimos que en materia capilar vibrarán en el 2020 el corte long midi, dejando atrás las largas cabelleras. El long midi, es un corte súper cómodo y versátil que favorece a todo tipo de cabellos. La medida de este corte es por debajo de los hombros, pero no llega al pecho. Esto significa que tu cabello seguirá siendo largo, pero no extra.
A quien le va este corte:
El corte long midi queda perfecto tanto con el pelo liso, como con el cabello rizado u ondulado.
Además, queda de lujo con cualquier peinado, incluso con un half up bun.
Favorece a todos los colores y tipos de cabello.
My new technique shadow lights paired with the most incredible Tape in hair extensions I believe on the market. Shipped in from America especially for my guests, cuticle in contact hair this is the second application of the hair and it is still in beautiful condition.
Es apto para todo tipo de rostro.
El long midi y unas mechas balayage hacen una pareja perfecta.
Con semirecogidos causarás sensación. Pues lucirás fabulosa, pues los semirecogidos ofrecen lo mejor de ambos mundos: la sofisticación de los recogidos y el toque desenfadado del cabello suelto.
She came in with orange brassy Hair and decided she was done trying having her previous stylist trying to make her blonde… Roots & Lowlights: @schwarzkopfusa TBH 3/06 & 4/64 with Tone Softener & 6vol lotion. Balayaged with @sunlightsbalayage to lighten a smidge to kick through her previous brass. Glazed with #igoravibrance 6-6 & a smidge of 5-67 with 6vol gel. Finished with @biolage #freshrecipes Nourish Mask.
