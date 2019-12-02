Cortes de cabello que estarán de moda en 2020 para lucir más jóvenes y delgadas

View this post on Instagram

LAVENDER DREAMS such a fun transformation I did on @sincerelyrivkah she was my first client at the new space!! Who's next? I used @schwarzkopfusa "Blonde me" lightener with 20vol on the previous regrowth, then I mixed in @matrix Semi purple with a hint of pink to help with any of the green tones left over in her previous color… then I mixed @matrix Semi purple with Silver to create the lavender affect!!! Finished with an a-symmetrical bob