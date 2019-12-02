Cortes de cabello que estarán de moda en 2020 para lucir más jóvenes y delgadas
Comienza el 2020 completamente modernizada con tu cabello.
Si quieres comenzar el 2020 renovada, entonces tienes que comenzar por modernizar tu apariencia. Existen varios cortes de cabello que son perfectos para cualquier tipo de rostro y que estarán de moda durante el próximo año.
Cortes de cabello mujer 2020
Asymetrical bob
El bob asimétrico será uno de los cortes de cabello más solicitados en 2020: te dará un estilo innovador y divertido, que te hará lucir estilizada si tienes la cara redonda.
I used @schwarzkopfusa "Blonde me" lightener with 20vol on the previous regrowth, then I mixed in @matrix Semi purple with a hint of pink to help with any of the green tones left over in her previous color… then I mixed @matrix Semi purple with Silver to create the lavender affect!!! Finished with an a-symmetrical bob
French bob
El bob estilo francés está muy de moda en las pasarelas. Se trata de un estilo de cabello muy corto, con fleco y ondas, que te hará lucir súper moderna y femenina. Además, no necesita mucho mantenimiento, por lo que no gastarás mucho en salones de belleza.
What makes it cool is how it moves perfectly with her model's natural texture and complimenting her hairline and framing her features . That way it looks chic , and purposefully undone …Effortless
Lob haircut
Los cortes de cabello corto están de moda pero si no quieres llegar a un look tan extremo, puedes probar en 2020 con un estilo Lob como lo hizo Jennifer López.
new cut▫️ hairstylist: @chrisappleton1
Corte en capas largas
Si en definitiva no quieres cortar demasiado tu melena, puedes darle más vida y volumen a través de capas largas. Tu cabello tendrá más movimiento y las capas enmarcarán tu rostro, resaltando tus mejores atributos.
By:Brittany @brittanyhrabovskyhair
Bowl haircut
El corte estilo bowl sin duda es uno de los más arriesgados, pero seguro resaltará aún más tu personalidad, haciéndote lucir más estilizada, joven y delgada.