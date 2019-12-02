Estás viendo:

Cortes de cabello que estarán de moda en 2020 para lucir más jóvenes y delgadas

Comienza el 2020 completamente modernizada con tu cabello.

Por Daniela Bracho

Si quieres comenzar el 2020 renovada, entonces tienes que comenzar por modernizar tu apariencia. Existen varios cortes de cabello que son perfectos para cualquier tipo de rostro y que estarán de moda durante el próximo año.

Cortes de cabello largo para mujeres de cara redonda

Tendrás un rostro estilizado.

Cortes de cabello mujer 2020

Asymetrical bob

El bob asimétrico será uno de los cortes de cabello más solicitados en 2020: te dará un estilo innovador y divertido, que te hará lucir estilizada si tienes la cara redonda.

French bob

El bob estilo francés está muy de moda en las pasarelas. Se trata de un estilo de cabello muy corto, con fleco y ondas, que te hará lucir súper moderna y femenina. Además, no necesita mucho mantenimiento, por lo que no gastarás mucho en salones de belleza.

Lob haircut

Los cortes de cabello corto están de moda pero si no quieres llegar a un look tan extremo, puedes probar en 2020 con un estilo Lob como lo hizo Jennifer López.

Corte en capas largas

Si en definitiva no quieres cortar demasiado tu melena, puedes darle más vida y volumen a través de capas largas. Tu cabello tendrá más movimiento y las capas enmarcarán tu rostro, resaltando tus mejores atributos.

Cortes de cabello estilo bob que estarán en tendencia en Navidad y Año Nuevo

Renueva tu imagen de cara al 2020.

Bowl haircut

El corte estilo bowl sin duda es uno de los más arriesgados, pero seguro resaltará aún más tu personalidad, haciéndote lucir más estilizada, joven y delgada.

