Raspberry bourbon es el nuevo tono de cabello para morenas en otoño

View this post on Instagram

I love when my clients bring in pictures of my own work as inspiration. The first picture is my clients hair and you can swipe ➡️for the inspiration picture. • • • #reddishbrownhair #redhair #brownhair #haircolor #hairinspo #hairinspiration #rosebrown #stylist #lehighvalley #pahairstylist #haircolorist #northampton #bethlehem #allentown #easton