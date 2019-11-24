Estás viendo:

Cómo lograr el look perfecto en otoño con los botines de moda

Hay una variedad infinita.

Por Daniela Bracho

Los botines son los calzados favoritos en otoño-invierno, ya que además de ser cómodos y protegernos de las bajas temperaturas, nos dan mucho estilo y sirve prácticamente para cualquier ocasión.

Si estás pensando comprar un par, entonces mira estas opciones que estarán de moda en Navidad y Año Nuevo.

Look con botines: los modelos que están de moda

Acorde a los tonos de otoño, llegan estos botines color mostaza con detalles negros que puedes combinarte con muchas prendas y jamás pasar desapercibida.

También están los clásicos modelos negros, pero lo genial de estos es que tienen tacón transparente y texturizado, haciéndote ver única y chic.

Si prefieres la comodidad ante todo, puedes buscar un modelo sin tacón y en tono rosa pálido, que además te darán un toque delicado.

Este modelo con borde irregular queda perfecto con skiny jeans o leggings, destacando tus piernas.

En definitiva te robarás todas las miradas con estos botines rojos, combinando una parte lisa y otra estampada.

En otoño e invierno se vale probar nuevos estilos, así que no desaproveches la oportunidad de renovar tu look con un nuevo par de botas fabulosas a la moda

