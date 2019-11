3 formas de usar delineador líquido para un maquillaje de impacto digno de una diva

View this post on Instagram

So today makes 9 months on Hormones(Hrt) & the changes are slow, life is moving fast, but my happiness is growing. Life is always going to throw you a curveball from time to time, but it’s how you deal with it that changes everything. Like when receiving bad news instead of saying “Why me😭” I’m saying “Ok… I got this. Just a small bump, but I’ll make it through” it’s that bit of positivity that will make you feel so much happier. Remember when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. Even if you don’t like lemonade just sell it 😂😂 . . . . #glow #snapchatfilter #highlight #MayaMayhem #wingedliner #positivity