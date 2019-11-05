5 cortes de cabello corto ideales para mujeres con melenas poco abundantes
Agregarán más volumen a tu cabello.
Mientras que hay mujeres que disfrutan de una melena abundante, otras tiene que lidiar con el poco cabello que tienen, buscando siempre suplementos para hacerlo crecer. Pero también puedes optar por cortes de cabello corto que le añadan más volumen a tu melena, haciéndola parecer más abundante.
Cortes de cabello corto para mujeres con poco cabello
Bob clásico
Es una forma de cambiar drásticamente de look, eliminando las puntas abiertas y el cabello quemado por tratamientos químicos como el balayage o las mechas. Se alarga hasta la barbilla y puedes complementarlo con un fleco.
Bob con ángulo
Si no quieres un corte de cabello corto demasiado recto, puedes agregar un ángulo que le dé versatilidad a tu look. También le dará más volumen a tu melena.
Corte mediano o Lob
Para las chicas que no lo deseen tan corto, pueden probar con un corte de cabello mediano o Lob, que les permitirá cambiar de look y probar un cabello mucho más fácil de manejar y arreglar.
Dip-Dyed Bob
Las más aventureras querrán probar este cabello corto pero con un complemento: las puntas pintadas ligeramente. En este caso es un tono púrpura, pero consulta con tu estilista cual es el que mejor se adapta a tu tono base de cabello.
Choppy Bob
Es el mejor estilo si quieres un corte que agregue mayor volumen a tu melena. Está compuesto por varias capas y ondas que te hará ver con el cabello mucho más abundante.
