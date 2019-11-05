5 cortes de cabello corto ideales para mujeres con melenas poco abundantes

View this post on Instagram

Incredible shapes created by @rynajerrickredken . . . Perfectly placed and visually stunning. Are those things you want people to describe your hair as? Ryna uses her 10 years experience and background as an educator for great in-depth consultations that lead to beautiful and unique results. . . . #hair #haircut #straighthairstyles #straighthair #brunette #redken #redkenready #redkenobsessed #chicagosalon #chicagohair #chicagohairstylist #logansquarehair #chicago #logansquare #loganparlor #logansquarehair #bob #dramatichair #drama #dramatichaircut #glasses #floralprint #lob #angledbob