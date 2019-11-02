Las mechas de Kate Middleton que iluminarán tu rostro y te harán lucir más joven
Lucirás fabulosa con este look.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, sabe cómo lucir hermosa y a la moda, y es por eso que se ha convertido en un ejemplo de elegancia y belleza en el mundo entero.
Recientemente la duquesa ha optado por un color en su cabello más claro a los que nos tiene acostumbrados con mechas caramelo y además lleva un corte en capas, que le da frescura al rostro y movimiento al cabello.
Si quieres imitar el elegante y fresco look de la esposa del príncipe William aquí te damos algunos tips para que lo logres.
Cómo lograr las mechas de Kate Middleton
El color reciente que ha elegido la duquesa para su cabello es el rubio trigo trabajado con mechas balayage.
"Pero muy trabajado desde la raíz, con un resultado menos natural de lo que se debería porque creo que el color debería ir no tan pegado a la raíz. Sin embargo, antes llevaba un color tono sobre tono y este nuevo color potencia más el movimiento de su flequillo largo y el degradado de su corte", explicó al portal Telva Eduardo Sánchez, director de Maison Eduardo Sánchez.
Lo mejor de estas mechas es que se adaptan a cualquier tono de cabello, por lo que le va bien a las morenas y rubias, siempre que de como resultado algo muy natural.
"Si la base es marrón oscura o castaña, para esas bases las mechas babylights caramelo o marrón doradas son especialmente atractivas y fáciles de llevar", aseguró Luis Miguel Vecina, quien es master colorist de Coolday.
Si quieres lograr unas mechas como las de Kate, debes retocarlas cada 2 o 3 meses, y es importante matizar el cabello una vez al mes.