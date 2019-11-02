Estás viendo:

Las mechas de Kate Middleton que iluminarán tu rostro y te harán lucir más joven

Las mechas de Kate Middleton que iluminarán tu rostro y te harán lucir más joven

Lucirás fabulosa con este look.

Por Roxana Peña

La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, sabe cómo lucir hermosa y a la moda, y es por eso que se ha convertido en un ejemplo de elegancia y belleza en el mundo entero.

Recientemente la duquesa ha optado por un color en su cabello más claro a los que nos tiene acostumbrados con mechas caramelo y además lleva un corte en capas, que le da frescura al rostro y movimiento al cabello.

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the @Natural_History_Museum, visited the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife. The Angela Marmont Centre (AMC) is a unique scientific hub located in the Natural History Museum, and is dedicated to the study of the UK’s natural world. The AMC helps public visitors identify their finds, provides vital training in wildlife identification, and leads research and citizen science projects that are helping to transform our understanding of over 80,000 species of wildlife 🦉🦋🦔 known to exist in the UK today. With populations of many UK species declining, and a significant proportion threatened with local extinction, the AMC brings together a host of individuals and organisations all dedicated to building understanding of the UK’s wildlife, so that it can be better protected for future generations. AMC staff work with colleagues from across the Natural History Museum to carry out a range of scientific research to study 🔬 how and why the UK’s wildlife is changing. This ranges from applying ground-breaking scientific techniques, including analysis of environmental DNA through to detecting and identify the miniscule insects and microorganisms that play an important role in healthy environments. At the AMC today The Duchess viewed some of the Museum’s specimens and saw DNA sequencing 🧬 live in action.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Si quieres imitar el elegante y fresco look de la esposa del príncipe William aquí te damos algunos tips para que lo logres.

Cómo lograr las mechas de Kate Middleton

El color reciente que ha elegido la duquesa para su cabello es el rubio trigo trabajado con mechas balayage.

"Pero muy trabajado desde la raíz, con un resultado menos natural de lo que se debería porque creo que el color debería ir no tan pegado a la raíz. Sin embargo, antes llevaba un color tono sobre tono y este nuevo color potencia más el movimiento de su flequillo largo y el degradado de su corte", explicó al portal Telva Eduardo Sánchez, director de Maison Eduardo Sánchez.

Lo mejor de estas mechas es que se adaptan a cualquier tono de cabello, por lo que le va bien a las morenas y rubias, siempre que de como resultado algo muy natural.

"Si la base es marrón oscura o castaña, para esas bases las mechas babylights caramelo o marrón doradas son especialmente atractivas y fáciles de llevar", aseguró Luis Miguel Vecina, quien es master colorist de Coolday.

Si quieres lograr unas mechas como las de Kate, debes retocarlas cada 2 o 3 meses, y es importante matizar el cabello una vez al mes.

Te recomendamos en video

Relacionados