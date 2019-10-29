Conoce la nueva técnica que te permite tener unas cejas más gruesas y naturales
Este tratamiento se ha convertido en el preferido por las celebridades.
Una nueva tendencia ha llegado para hacer lucir tus cejas más gruesas y hermosas, que está desplazando al microblading.
Te harán lucir hermosa y a la moda.
Se trata de la “laminación de cejas”, una técnica que las embellece y las hace lucir más tupidas, naturales y gruesas sin sufrir dolor alguno y dura hasta 3 meses.
Before and after Eyebrow Lift aka Eyebrow Lamination💕
En qué consiste esta técnica
Esta técnica es como una permanente para las cejas que funciona con tus propios pelos y lleva aproximadamente una hora realizarlo, pero el resultado es prometedor.
El tratamiento consiste en aplicar una queratina especializada para las cejas y luego se cubren con una envoltura adhesiva, mientras la queratina hace su efecto en cada pelo.
Es muy parecido a lo que se realiza en el lifting o permanente de pestañas, y tiene varias partes.
What exactly is Eyebrow Lift and how does it work?

✔️Eyebrow Lift keeps your brows looking stunning and healthy and unlike permanent brow tattooing Eyebrow Lift is absolutely pain free.

✔️Thuya product is applied to the eyebrow hairs creating a chemical reaction on the hair lifting them up. The brow is shaped and then tinted.

✔️The treatment lasts approximately four weeks and does not use ink or a permanent process whatsoever.

Eyebrow Lift Benefits

✅Add length and volume to your eyebrows.

✅Ideal for both very thin and thick,unruly brows.

✅Eliminates those stray hairs on eyebrows that are growing down, are straight or don't have a shape at all.

✅The result is natural looking brows with perfect shape.

✅Super easy to style ! All you need to do is to brush them up in the morning with a mascara wand.

✅Your brows will be richer in color while looking healthier.

✅No makeup, No permanent tattooing, No pain.
Cómo se realiza este tratamiento
Primero se limpian con un tónico y después se cepillan con un producto especial para hacer el pelo más blando, suave y maleable.
Luego de 20 minutos, se peinan hacia arriba y “se estiran” aplicando sobre ellas un suero que contiene compuestos especiales para alisar todos los pelitos y mantenerlos fijos en su lugar.
Luego, se limpian con un algodón y se cepillan con otro gel, que ayuda a fijar su nueva posición durante más tiempo.
Los expertos explican que “el proceso de la laminación consiste en nada más que reestructurar los pelos de las cejas para mantenerlos en la forma deseada”.
