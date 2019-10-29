Conoce la nueva técnica que te permite tener unas cejas más gruesas y naturales

View this post on Instagram

Before and after Eyebrow Lift aka Eyebrow Lamination💕 . Wanna learn this amazing technique From one and only @atlonglash_by_masha Thuya NYC Artist and Eyebrow Lift Educator👩‍🏫 . Eyebrow Lift Online Master Class Nov 24,2019👇 . https://thuyanyc.com/education/eyebrow-lift-online-master-class Thuya NYC is the original and authentic Eyebrow Lift educator and service provider in the United States. We originally introduced Eyebrow Lift (Using Thuya Professional Line of Products) in the NYC area in late 2018. Since the introduction of this amazing service, it has gained tremendous popularity in the NYC area. Through our Education Program and Eyebrow Lift Classes we have educated beauty professionals nationwide and are spreading the love for the services, and this is just the beginning❣️ . Love Your Brows! Thuya NYC 💓💓💓 . #browlift #thuyanyc #eyebrowlift . #brows #browsonfleek #browqueen . #perfectbrows #perfectarch #eyebrows #justbrowme #nomakeup #eyebrowlamination #nycbrows #browshaping #browlamination #beauty . #nycbeauty #browtint #beforeandafter #browsonpoint #mua #fluffybrows . #browgoals #bigbrows #beforemeetsafter #eyebrowtutorial #eyebrowshaping #thuya #thuyaprofessional #thuyabrows