6 estilos de maquillaje egipcio que te encantarán en Halloween

¡Feliz sábado! Aquí te comparto un tutorial bastante breve de cómo me realicé este maquillaje. ¡Espero que sea de tu agrado! ⁣
—-⁣
Happy Sunday! Here I share with you a makeup tutorial about how I did this makeup. I hope you like it!⁣

P r o d u c t s u s e d 👇🏻:⁣
• •• • • • • E Y E S 👁 • • • • • • •⁣
🐈: @dermablendpro @dermablendpr⁣
Translucent Setting Powder⁣
⚱️: @revolutionpro @makeuprevolution⁣
Cut Crease Canvas Full Coverage Eyeshadow Base in Halo⁣
✨: @maybelline ⁣
Lash Sensational Mascara & Long Lasting Drama Gel Liner in Blackest Black⁣
🐈: @shopmissa⁣
AOA Studio Perfect Pressed Highlighter in Gilded⁣
✨: @jellypongpong_⁣
Original Sheen Intense Eye Shadow Palette in Last Friyay ⁣
⚱️: @revlon @revlonlatinoamerica⁣
Photoready Concealer in Light ⁣
✨: @bhcosmetics⁣
Take Me Back To Brazil Pressed Pigment Palette ⁣
🐈 : @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_pr⁣
Epic Ink Liner in Black⁣
👁: @embellishedlashes ⁣
* Vain Mink Lashes