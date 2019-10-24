6 estilos de maquillaje egipcio que te encantarán en Halloween
Captarás todas las miradas.
Halloween es una época propicia para explotar toda nuestra creatividad con nuestros trajes y disfraces. Si estabas pensando en un look egipcio, un aspecto muy importante es el maquillaje.
El uso de muchos colores es esencial y característico en el maquillaje egipcio. Es muy particular e irreverente, perfecto para las almas atrevidas que buscan captar la atención de todos.
Maquillaje egipcio para Halloween
Suele usarse un delineado de ojos bastante grueso, con un intenso contraste de colores como el logrado con amarillo y azul.
¡Feliz sábado! Aquí te comparto un tutorial bastante breve de cómo me realicé este maquillaje. ¡Espero que sea de tu agrado! —- Happy Sunday! Here I share with you a makeup tutorial about how I did this makeup. I hope you like it!
A este look también se le pueden agregar algunas formas egipcias en tono negro, para agregarle más misterio al rostro.
Horus 𓂀
Más allá del maquillaje convencional, el egipcio rompe todos los esquemas así que eres libre de experimentar.
🔹2/31 EGYPTE🔹 ➡️ follow @by.indy for more makeup ! Une période que j'adore ? L'Egypte antique. Les couleurs, les makeups, les dieux égyptiens: wahou ! Donc aujourd'hui je mets à l'honneur cette aire avec un makeup « Cléopâtre » mais avec ma touche perso. Niveau: facile/moyen. Temps: -2h.
A los azules, puedes combinarlos con tonos rojos y verdes, el perfecto complemento para todo el look.
El maquillake egipcio siempre va complementado de joyas doradas y aplicaciones en el cabello.
Cleopatra 🐍
Para un look más sobrio, puedes combinar azules o verdes con grises, complementado con un tono de labios neutro.
Cleopatra inspire makeup tutorial 💎🖤 I truly love how this look came out, probably my favorite one from this Halloween.
Hay muchas opciones de maquillaje egipcio, solo tienes que escoger la que más te guste y se ajuste a tu personalidad.