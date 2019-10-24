Estás viendo:

8 opciones de botas y zapatillas que puedes usar en otoño para estar a la moda

Para estar cómoda y a la moda.

Por Daniela Bracho

En otoño cambia por completo nuestro guardarropa, incluyendo más prendas en colores tierra y neutros, acordes a la estación climática.

Así como añadimos más abrigos y ropa gruesa, también es la temporada de las botas y botínes, así que te damos varias opciones de zapatos para otoño.

Imágenes de zapatos de moda en otoño

Botas negras

Puedes usar estas botas negras, muy clásicas que sirven para cualquier época del año y son perfectas para el otoño.

Blanco

Los botínes abiertos y en colores claros están en tendencia y combinan con cualquier prenda que te pongas.

Animal print

El estampado animal no ha pasado nunca de moda, así que puedes usarlo también en tus zapatos. Solo trata de usar un outfit negro al momento de ponerte estos botínes.

Amarillos

Estas botas en tono amarillo mostaza son perfectas para una salida casual en otoño.

Marrones

Si quieres algo más cómodo, puedes usar zapatillas o zapatos de goma en tonos tierra.

Y si buscas un look más extravagante, puedes usar estas botas súper altas con una planta rústica.

Grises

Los tonos grises o arena son ideales para otoño y también súper combinables con cualquier atuendo.

Beige

Hay infinidad de calzados en tonos crema que puedes usar en otoño. Los modelos sin tacón son especiales para pasear y recorrer a pie largas distancias sin molestias.

