Cortes de cabello para mujeres de cara redonda y cachetona

View this post on Instagram

What would you guys caption this? And what are your thoughts on short hair? I feel like more recently than ever I have clients asking for shorter hair, and I’m living for it! 😍 . . . . . #shorthair #bob #bluntbob #nothingbutpixies #btcpics #beautylaunchpad #blendjamins #redkenshadeseq #seq #thatblendtho #hairgoals #rootmelt #droproot