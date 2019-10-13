Tintes de cabello para morenas que no son comunes y les van muy bien
Lucirás hermosa.
Con cada cambio de estación climática, todas las mujeres buscan un cambio de look, renovarse para los meses por venir. Pues ahora te mostraremos los tintes de cabello para morenas ideales si quieres cambiar completamente de apariencia.
Los colores marrones y rubios son algunos de los que más piden las mujeres morenas a su estilista, pero puedes probar con otros tintes de cabello para morenas que son poco usados pero que igualmente te harán lucir fabulosa.
Tintes de cabello para morenas que no son comunes
Púrpura
Es un color de cabello sexy para un tono de piel morena. “Este color resaltará sus rasgos naturales y su hermosa piel morena clara u oscura, haciendo que sus ojos se vean más grandes y brillantes”, explicó al respecto la experta en moda Chanel Omari al portal Oprah Mag.
Gris / ombré plateado
Un ombré plateado iluminará tu rostro al instante y agrega contraste a tu cabello de base oscura. Con este tono tendrás mucha personalidad y estilo a donde quiera que vayas.
Reflejos Gold Rose
“Las mujeres de piel marrón con matices neutros se ven fabulosas con reflejos dorados rosados”, dice Chereen Monet, una colorista con sede en Nueva York que se especializa en cabello con textura. “Saca el bronce natural de la piel”.
Mechas color vino
Si no quieres cambiar por completo el color de tu cabello, puedes agregar mechas o reflejos color vino tinto, con el que te verás muy sensual y atractiva.
