Tintes de cabello para morenas que no son comunes y les van muy bien

Teamwork. Let's talk about working together & the benefits. Let's talk about self confidence & humbleness. Swipe right also to see how this beauty arrived, the next photo was a repair job on the balayage, & the others are the final result. Multiple steps were needed in creating this amazing result. This lady came in needing quite a bit of work to get her anywhere near her inspiration photo. She had been quite disappointed with the last salon experience so my coworker wanted to make sure she left HER chair happy. That was the goal. There were some big surprises & situations that had her wanting a little assistance. We collaborated, discussed, & implemented a plan together. Together. 2 heads are often better than one. Sometimes though it can be rough but when you're like minded it works!! Working with someone else requires trust, respect, & humility. To be able to say 'hey, I need your help' or 'what do you think?'. You gotta be humble enough to listen & intelligent enough to discern. I have learned so much from situations when I go into them with a sponge like heart & mind, ready to absorb all I can. I learn from others. I also teach others. We dont each have to know everything. That doesnt mean we are failures, it means we are human. I seek education out every day in some form. I am literally learning & becoming better every day. Does that mean if I ask someone's opinion or even ask for help that I'm not good enough? That they're better than me? I think even in just daily life people have the idea that if they ask for help then people will view them differently. You know what? From my experience I've gained more respect when I've allowed others to assist me, shown my vulnerabilities, & shown that I know I'm less than perfect & sometimes I want help. For the woman that feels she needs to do it all & to be superwoman, you're enough. Let someone help you. Delegate. Be honest. You're still superwoman.