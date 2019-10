Los tonos de cabello en otoño más exóticos para las mujeres más atrevidas

View this post on Instagram

Viral Pastel Pink 🎀🤳Michigan Hair Artist @hairby_laurelaine uses #ViralColorwash in Pastel Light Pink over her pre-lightened hair to create and maintain this beautiful color 💕 Thanks for sharing Lauren 😘⁣ ⁣ Home Maintenance: Use Colorwash every other time you shampoo for fade free and vibrant hair until next salon service! ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ Stop color washout & fade ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ Colorposit™ technology⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ Quick 2 min wash for at home maintenance ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ Multiple washes = more intensity ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ Use Colorwash & Colorditioner individually or together⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ Alternate with clear Moisturewash & BondFix⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ 10 colors to choose from ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ No more cold showers ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ Cruelty-Free⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣, Vegan ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣& No animal testing EVER⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ pH 4.5⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ to 5⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✅ Custom mixing ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Available in 17 countries worldwide! Visit the link in our bio www.celebluxury.com to find a distributor or a salon near you that carries #CelebLuxury products!⁣