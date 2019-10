Cortes de cabello para mujeres de cara redonda y cuello corto

View this post on Instagram

Let's talk about face shape, eye color & undertones, stylists! 👏👇 . . #PROtip: Always consider what your client is workin' with before cutting or toning. The right cut & color will bring out the features that make your client shine, and hide the ones that don’t. For example, a middle part and long, #layeredlob is the perfect cut for @flavialippi_'s client because her layers hit below the widest part of the jawline, balancing out her features, while her neutral gold blonde tone prevents her cool tone, fair skin from looking washed out and makes her eyes pop. . #wellalife #wellahair #wellaeducation #stylistspotlight