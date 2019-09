Rebirth Garments: la celebración de ser único

View this post on Instagram

@emma_alamo and I are about to embark on the same road trip out west that we did last year, the infamous trip where we got everything stolen and then somehow got all the important stuff back (but still missing some equipment 😫😭). We will be both selling at @folsomstreetevents , so come buy Emma’s femme leather and vegan harnesses and my chainmaille, ready to wear , zines, pins and stickers! This time we will have Sarah from @glittergutsy on the way to San Francisco, so we will have awesome profesh photos of us modeling on the Utah Salt Flats!!! I’ve been getting photographed by glitter guys since I was 17 😱, and they have been a huge Chicago fixture at so many queer parties! Here I am taking a selfie at the salt flats wearing a @radicalvisibilitycollective collab outfit that was originally made for @glamhag in gold with holographic pink triangle muscle poufs! I’m also wearing my signature pink headpiece , black triangle spikes eyeliner and turquoise @sugarpill lipstick! You can see the white snow-like salt in the background and mountains!! #radicalvisibility #nonbinary #nonbinaryfashion #qtpoc #salty #saltybitches #icequeer #folsom