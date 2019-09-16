Si quieres un corte de cabello corto, mira estas 8 formas de llevar un corte bob asimétrico
Para lucir atrevida.
En esta realidad tan agitada en la que vivimos, lo que más queremos es un corte de cabello práctico, que no necesite demasiado mantenimiento ni arreglos.
La repuesta a tu deseo puede ser el corte bob asimétrico, un estilo fácil de llevar y que no te demorará demasiado arreglarlo antes de salir de casa.
Corte de cabello bob asimétrico
Rubio
Puedes llevarlo en un tono claro, corto en la base del cuello y alargado hasta la barbilla.
Castaño
Para hacerlo más pronunciado, puedes cortarlo mucho más en la parte de atrás para crear un ángulo más pronunciado.
Con babylights
Como su nombre lo indica, puedes llevar el cabello un poco más largo de un extremo, y recto en el otro.
Asimétrico más pronunciado
Si tienes el cabello largo, también puedes pedir un corte bob asimétrico y dejando más largo tu cabello en la parte de adelante.
Se trata de que te atrevas a probar un nuevo look y a cambiar de apariencia en otoño.
Y aunque no tengas el cabello largo, podrás seguir luciendo chic y a la moda.
Debes tener en cuenta que este corte de cabello es mucho más fácil y rápido de peinar.