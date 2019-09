Balayage en morenas: cómo lograr el tono perfecto y mantenerlo sin dañar el cabello

View this post on Instagram

@kristinslowdonuts 😍 This caramel, milk chocolate, dark chocolate trio is sure something to drool over. Of course pictures don’t do it justice, but today I wanted to eat her hair. 🥰 #balayage #foliage #Schwarzkopf #schwarzkopfpro #igoraroyal #wella #wellablondor #redken #redkenshadeseq #texturedlob @texturesalon406 #greatfallsmt #greatfallshair #greatfallssalons #loveisinthehair