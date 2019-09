'Apple Cider Hair': la nueva tendencia de balayage para otoño

View this post on Instagram

Peaches & cream 🍑 . Took this client from a brunette with blonde balayage to a peach/ coral/ copper custom color. I highlighted a few pieces on the top with @trussprofessional blanc & 8x powder. And then I toned with @matrix coral peach mixed with a little @pravana orange + sunburst. Root shadowed with @wellahairusa Let that process and then I styled with @fanola nutri care 10 spray & Oro therapy oil 🧁 ⚡️