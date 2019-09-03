Vuelve el ‘mullet’, el corte de cabello de los años 80 solo apto para mujeres atrevidas
Un estilo aventurero y extremo.
Si quieres un look retro en otoño, pues regresó el corte de cabello amado por unos, odiado por otros en los años 80: el mullet.
Se trata de un corte de cabello corto a los lados y largo en la parte posterior, llegando por lo menos hasta los hombros.
“Un famoso fanático de la música y la moda fue David Bowie, quien a menudo lucía un mullet como parte de su estilo en constante evolución. Ahora, décadas después, el mullet está regresando con estilo, coronando las cabezas de muchos creadores de tendencias”, explicó al respecto el portal Schwarzkopf.
View this post on Instagram
BUMPIN IT UP!!!!GOING LIGHTER AND LIGHTER FOR THIS HOTTIE BABE .. KEVIN MURPHY LIGHTENER With 10V FOR A LITTLEEEEE BIT .. THEN KEVIN MURPHY COLOR ME AMMONIA FREE HAIR COLOR ….SCROLL THRU MY PIX TO SEE THE MANY COLORS OF THEE LOVELIEST MISS @mmmakrai … OH AND PS … THE HAIRCUT IS HOLDING UP NICELY #tinalucchesidoeshair #vacationclubpdx #kevinmurphyproducts #kevinmurphycolorme #kevinmurphylightener #mullethaircut #rocknrollhair #ammoniafreehaircolor
El corte de cabello clásico: el mullet
Lo cierto es que para llevar este corte en tu cabello debes ser valiente, tener mucha personalidad y ser atrevida.
View this post on Instagram
Client selfies! 🤩 so excited to do this shag/mullet cut on @savannahpatts . . . . . #haircut #shaghaircut #mullethaircut #mullet #shag #haircut #clientselfie #northcarolinahairstylist #northcarolinahair #booknow #dreamteam2515 #greensborohair #salonatultabeauty #curlyhair
Especialmente si quieres optar por la versión clásica con flequillo o flecos en la frente, afeitado a los lados y largo al menos hasta los hombros en la parte posterior.
Actualmente hot es una versión más suave del mullet. ¿Cómo se compara con el clásico? El flequillo todavía tiene flecos, cae alrededor de la ceja, y el cabello en las sienes tiene una capa suave, por lo que la transición a la sección posterior más larga no es tan extrema.
View this post on Instagram
Mullet Goodness by @estebanault 🖤 [email protected] ✂︎☠︎︎🔥R⃘E⃘B⃘I⃘R⃘T⃘H⃘🔥 ☠︎︎✂︎ #haircut #mullethair #mulletmonday #elevatehair #estebanaultbabe #estebanaultbabe #gothbabe #mtlhairstylist #babybang #mullethaircut #shaghaircut #curlyhair #usedproducts #texturehairspray #schwarzkopfosis 🖤 #elevatehair #elevatecolor
En el cabello de longitud media, el estilo también se siente menos extremo, ya que el salto entre las diferentes longitudes no es tan duro.
View this post on Instagram
When you realize mullets NEVER went out of style! We love this edgy cut our stylist Cheyenne did recently!!! We have appointments available – call us to book yours today! 📲: 770.834.3399 💞 . . . . . #mullet #mullethaircut #edgy #avedapunks #avedahair #aveda #coolhair #edgyhaircut #behindthechair #modernsalon #atlantahairstylist
Debes tener en cuenta que el mullet se puede lograr de diversas maneras, solo tienes que hallar la más adecuada que se ajuste a tu tipo de cabello.
View this post on Instagram
Random stranger shoots are fun sometimes 📷💚 . . . @esther_bode 📸 . #bluehair #greenhair #turquoisehair #mullet #mulletlife #girlswithpiercings #eskimopiercing #eskimo #septum #septumpiercing #nosepiercing #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #vivid #color #colorfull #rotterdam #wind #girlswithtattoos #glasses #sidecut #sidecutgirl #plugs #mullethaircut #curls #curlyhair #waves #wavyhair #articfoxhaircolor #articfoxaquamarine