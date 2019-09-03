Estás viendo:

Vuelve el ‘mullet’, el corte de cabello de los años 80 solo apto para mujeres atrevidas

Un estilo aventurero y extremo.

Por Carmen Urdaneta

Si quieres un look retro en otoño, pues regresó el corte de cabello amado por unos, odiado por otros en los años 80: el mullet.

Se trata de un corte de cabello corto a los lados y largo en la parte posterior, llegando por lo menos hasta los hombros.

“Un famoso fanático de la música y la moda fue David Bowie, quien a menudo lucía un mullet como parte de su estilo en constante evolución. Ahora, décadas después, el mullet está regresando con estilo, coronando las cabezas de muchos creadores de tendencias”, explicó al respecto el portal Schwarzkopf.

El corte de cabello clásico: el mullet

Lo cierto es que para llevar este corte en tu cabello debes ser valiente, tener mucha personalidad y ser atrevida.

Especialmente si quieres optar por la versión clásica con flequillo o flecos en la frente, afeitado a los lados y largo al menos hasta los hombros en la parte posterior.

Actualmente hot es una versión más suave del mullet. ¿Cómo se compara con el clásico? El flequillo todavía tiene flecos, cae alrededor de la ceja, y el cabello en las sienes tiene una capa suave, por lo que la transición a la sección posterior más larga no es tan extrema.

En el cabello de longitud media, el estilo también se siente menos extremo, ya que el salto entre las diferentes longitudes no es tan duro.

Debes tener en cuenta que el mullet se puede lograr de diversas maneras, solo tienes que hallar la más adecuada que se ajuste a tu tipo de cabello.

