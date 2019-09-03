Vuelve el ‘mullet’, el corte de cabello de los años 80 solo apto para mujeres atrevidas

View this post on Instagram

BUMPIN IT UP!!!!GOING LIGHTER AND LIGHTER FOR THIS HOTTIE BABE .. KEVIN MURPHY LIGHTENER With 10V FOR A LITTLEEEEE BIT .. THEN KEVIN MURPHY COLOR ME AMMONIA FREE HAIR COLOR ….SCROLL THRU MY PIX TO SEE THE MANY COLORS OF THEE LOVELIEST MISS @mmmakrai … OH AND PS … THE HAIRCUT IS HOLDING UP NICELY #tinalucchesidoeshair #vacationclubpdx #kevinmurphyproducts #kevinmurphycolorme #kevinmurphylightener #mullethaircut #rocknrollhair #ammoniafreehaircolor