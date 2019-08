Así debes cuidar tu cabello después de realizarte un balayage

View this post on Instagram

High Contrast!! First understand, Barbara’s hair is NATURALLY BLACK and this still took multiple appointments over the course of a year and a half. (She wasn’t in a rush) If you have permanent color in your hair at this depth or near it, you’ll be living in a Sea of Warm tones for sometime using Balayage as your technique. Foiling will get you there much faster however with color treated hair expect multiple sessions still and lots of warmth especially as your toner/gloss wash out. That’s a Real Reailty. Some people will lift easier than others so achieving this could be easy and some I could use Napalm and it still Won’t lift. Hair can be a fickle bitch. If it was easy, everyone would always get what they want.