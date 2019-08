Balayage gris: cómo lograr este tono que le da luz al rostro y disimula las canas

View this post on Instagram

Different Shades of Gray Last Different Periods of Time Gray hair color definitely fades, and some grays fade more quickly than others. You can expect a lighter grey hair color to fade more quickly than a deeper, charcoal tone. ═ Shampoo Less Often and Your Silver Hair Color Will Last Longer. Try to stretch the time between cleansing. Invest in a good dry shampoo to keep your hair fresh for as long as possible. When you do shampoo, keep the water as cool as you can stand, because hot water causes hair color to fade more quickly. I recommend my clients to buy one of those handheld shower heads and hook it up to the faucet in the sink so they don’t have to take a cold shower. #HairByYanet