Mushroom Blonde, el tono ideal para disimular las canas

That Mushroom Blonde 🤩🤩🤩 I created this look doing a full foil of teasy highlights, with balayage in between using @redken flash lift lightener and 20 – 30 vol. also added in Ph bondor to keep her hair nice and strong while going through the lightening process. I did a root drop back at the bowl using shades eq gloss in shades 7na and 6n. And toned the rest of her hair with 8gi, 8v, 8n and a little 7p. I used all @framar brushes. And styled with @babylissprousa prima 3000 flat iron. This is just the stepping stone for that nice icy white blonde! But this is a beautiful in between color!!! #btconeshot19_coolbalayage #btconeshot19_colortransformation #marybehindthechair @oneshothairawards @modernsalon @behindthechair_com @marybehindthechair @redken #hairbykiah #hairgoals #correctivecolor #teasylights #teasylightsandbalayage #balayagehair #balayagespecialist #colorspecialist #blondingspecialist #licensedtocreate #licencesedcosmetologist #ulta #ultabeauty #ultastylist #elitestylist #mushroomhair #mushroomblonde #framar #framarlovesultabeauty #framarbrushes #redken #redkencolor #shadeseqgloss #comeseemeforyournextappt