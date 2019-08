Estas son algunas de las víctimas del tiroteo en El Paso Walmart

View this post on Instagram

Sending Love to all the families involved in the shootings.. Sending strength to everyone in Dayton, Gilroy, and El Paso.. Rest in Heaven to Stephen Romero, Jordan Anchondo, and the other innocent victims🙏🙏❤❤ Let us pray!! #rip #prayers #dayton #gilroy #elpaso #stephenromero #jordananchondo #thinkingofyou #sad #shootings #america #laws #hate #baby #ohio #texas #california