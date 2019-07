Chardonnay blonde, luce un rubio radiante en tu melena

View this post on Instagram

@mmilligann so great to catch up with you today, I love this #butteryblonde look on you…now your hair is as sunny as you are 😎 enjoy your time here at home with your beautiful family 😍 until next time☀️✨😉 #wellablondor #wellacolor #wellalife #redken #redkenshadeseq #sunnyblond #behindthechair #modernsalon #babylights #foilayage @salonamethyst_ @meganmarie_2163 #chardonnayblonde 😉 #sancarlos #sanjosesalons