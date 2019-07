KuToo: No más tacones en el dress code

View this post on Instagram

“MY FEET, MY BUSINESS” says actress, writer, and activist Yumi Ishikawa founder of #KuToo movement in Japan. #KuToo movement supports Japanese women against misogyny in the workplace. #KuToo movement is a play on the Japanese words for pain (kutsuu) and shoe (kutsu). In another part of the world, India, women are given free rides on public-transport as an attempt to tackle violence against women, a problem that Indian society faces since long. #YumiIshikawa #japan #culture #kutsuu #kutsu #society #misogyny #everydaysexism