KIMOHNO: Desconocer la cultura para crear moda

Mexico is having a moment. It’s not just the news of the border wall and the American detainment camps… motifs from their local arts and crafts seem to be popping up everywhere. Papel picado at @craig__green , serape stripes at @carolinaherrera , and Otomi embroidery at both CH and on a @louisvuitton x @rawedgesdesignstudio chair. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Craig Green’s papel picado motifs in his much-lauded SS20 collection this week were elevated through their construction in kite nylon, but notation of the source leaves a lot to be desired–“flags made from sails” does little to relay the cultural significance of these banners, which have were decreed a part of the cultural heritage of the State of Puebla in 1998. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As for Carolina Herrera, The Minister of Culture of Mexico, Alejandra Frausto, issued a letter asking why the brand felt the need to use designs with well-documented origins in the country without benefit or specific credit to the artisans. Gaining protective measures for indigenous designs is part of Frausto’s agenda and she has plans to pass legislation that would allow for Mexico's artisans to be credited and paid for the use of their intellectual property. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In April at the Salone del Mobile in Milan, Louis Vuitton debuted a collaboration with Raw Edges for their travel-inspired Objets Nomades home collection. The made in Italy "Doll" chair also features Otomi motifs. Also known as tenangos, the embroidered textiles are linked to the ancient history of the region, drawing from local cave and cliff paintings. In the 1960s, they were commercialized to keep the area afloat through an economic crisis and famine. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ All these brands could take a page out of @hermes ' book. In 2011, the French luxury brand partnered with the Museo de Arte Popular in Mexico City to work with local artisans to reproduce the Otomi embroidery motifs as prints for their silk scarves. With a world of inspiration at the click of a button, designers and corporations need to exercise due diligence as their efforts can have a greater global impact than simply spurring fashion's next trend.