Mushroom Blonde, el nuevo rubio para morenas que estará de moda todo el verano

View this post on Instagram

M u s h r o o m | B l o n d e : Color correction on my lovely client we decided to go a lot ashier this time! Gave her a root stretch for her previous balayage with a lovely level 6 Ash brown into a Ash beige blonde using all @schwarzkopfusa vibrance line ♥️ and @brazilianbondbuilder for the best color longevity 💋 smooth and styled with @redken products ☺️💕