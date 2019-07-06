Mushroom Blonde, el nuevo rubio para morenas que estará de moda todo el verano
Para las mujeres que quieren un cambio poco radical.
Siempre estamos buscando un tono de rubio que nos quede perfecto con nuestro estilo y tono de piel y que, además, esté a la moda. El Mushroom Blonde cumple con ambos requisitos ya que es la tendencia que todas querrán usar en verano.
Aunque un tono inspirado en un hongo no suena tan atractivo, pues el resultado en el cabello supera con creces todas las expectativas.
Detrás de esta tendencia está su creadora, la estilista Yokasta Pérez con base en Rockville, Marylan, EE UU. Pérez aplicó el estilo por primera vez con una transformación de su cliente, que pasó de un tono brillante y cálido de color rubio medio a un color marrón rubio oscuro, reseñó Allure.
Mushroom Blonde, el nuevo rubio que tienes que probar en verano
M u s h r o o m | B l o n d e : Color correction on my lovely client we decided to go a lot ashier this time! Gave her a root stretch for her previous balayage with a lovely level 6 Ash brown into a Ash beige blonde using all @schwarzkopfusa vibrance line ♥️ and @brazilianbondbuilder for the best color longevity 💋 smooth and styled with @redken products ☺️💕
“Corrección de color en mi encantadora cliente; decidimos ir mucho más cenizos esta vez", escribe Pérez en su post de Instagram.
Y'all, Transformation Tuesday is here! I had the honor of doing a reverse paint between full Balayage on this beautiful human. 👉👉👉 Swipe for the BEFORE. . . . . . #haironearthmn #reversebalayage #balayage #transformationtuesday #coolblonde #dimensionalblonde #babe #babeclients #waves #cutandcolor #mushroomblonde #blondehair #rootsmudge #rootyblonde #mnstylist #avedaenlightener #aveda #shadeseq
La estilista continúa: “[Le] le di un estiramiento de raíz para su balayage anterior con un hermoso nivel 6 cenizo marrón en un rubio beige ceniza usando [la línea Vibrance de Schwarzkopf] y [Brasile Bond Builder] para la mejor longevidad de color”, detalló.
The hottest haircolor trend of summer 2019? #mushroomblonde! This trend first appeared last winter and it’s been building in momentum on Pinterest and Instagram as the go-to blonde of summer. It's a gorgeous ashy shade with cool, dark gray tones woven throughout and underneath. It's a unique mix of blonde and brunette that can be turned up or down depending on your preference. The hue also mimics the natural color gradations found on the undersides of mushrooms. Mushroom blonde is a softer and much more subtle shade. It's basically a wonderful and wearable way for blondes to flirt with the dark side when it comes to their strands and for brunettes to experiment with lighter locks. According to the stats provided by Pinterest reps, searches for mushroom blonde are up a whopping 308%. Meanwhile, searches for the more traditional platinum blonde are down by 26%. Photos: @laci.mane / @soliesteg . . . #hair #fashion #beauty #hairdressing #shehair #shehairextensions #salonbusiness #salonbiz #hairextensionbusiness #hairtrend #hairart #hairgoals #modernsalon #americansalon #extensives #sheextensives
A primera vista, el mushroom blonde puede no parecer una revelación innovadora, sin embargo, es una forma ultra fácil y de bajo mantenimiento si quieres ser rubia.
Por otro lado, también es perfecto para morenas que desean suavizar sus mechones esta temporada.