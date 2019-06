La línea de maquillaje vegana de Bob Esponja que te llevará a ‘Fondo de Bikini’ este verano

View this post on Instagram

🔥FIRST LOOK🔥 at @hipdot's first ever Collaboration with @spongebob commemorating their 20 year anniversary which will be LAUNCHING on July 17th! . And not only is there this colorful Eyeshadow Palette, HipDot is launching NEW product categories with this Spongebob inspired Collection! The collection will also include blush-bronzer, lip glosses including a blue shade called Coral No.5, and sheet masks inspired by the shows iconic characters.