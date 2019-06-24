FOTOS: Una mujer tiene su cabeza llena de canas desde los 21 años y ahora se siente hermosa

View this post on Instagram

When you look at me, I hope you will not just see my face and body and choice of clothing and does her hair look good and what skin cream does she use and do you think she eats carbs and I like her or I hate her. 🕊 Go ahead and see those things, it's fine, for I’ve been admired and hated before, 🕊 but don’t stop now, come deeper with me. 🕊 See a living miracle of the divine, a woman plucked from the fire and now made of it, the phoenix risen, an angel in the sense of someone who really considers and cares and has risked it all for love and will do it again and again, because I came here for THIS NOW, a testimony of the eternal wondrous possible, an exception to and shattering of all stupid rules and lies, a rogue dove flying madly across the plains singing the holy wild truth of your beauty and yours alone, a harbinger and exemplar of the beautiful future that includes US ALL, in which we triumph over every form of slavery, every kind of abuse, kiss each others' tears and SHINE TOGETHER. 🕊 When you look at me, see this glory that I have received, and humbled myself before, 🕊 and fall to the the floor 🕊 and dance in awe with me. 🕊🕊🕊