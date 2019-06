Baja de peso rápido en casa con estas 5 rutinas de Zumba

View this post on Instagram

GLIMPSES OF BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE EVENT "SHAKE A LEG MUMBAI". Organized by " ASIAN CANCER FOUNDATION", @acfckids in collaboration with 'JaKuMa'; Recently held on the 02nd, JUNE 2019. At One Avighna Banquet Hall. Lower Parel MUMBAI. "JaKuMa's" Principal INSTRUCTOR JAI KATOCH Sir @katochsaga , teaching this amazing batch of Medical Students who performed a couple of tracks with the Instructors on stage💃🕺💃. A big shootout to Priyansh @priyansh.nathani and the entire dedicated, hardworking & enthusiastic group of Future doctors who took time out to stand by us in this NOBLE CAUSE, A FUND RAISER for the patients. A huge thank you to Kuntal Parikh and Dr Deepak Parikh of ACF for the opportunity given to us & the fabulously organised event. 🙏🙏🙏. Not to mention the Love & Care that we received ❤❤